Kimberley Dynamiters 5 and 0 after double overtime victory over Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiters pushed their record to 5 wins and no losses Tuesday night in Fernie, winning 2-1 in double overtime.

However, Coach Derek Stuart was not overly impressed with the efforts of the team.

“Overall it was not a great effort,” he said. “It’s probably the worst game we’ve played so far. We got better as the game went on though, getting that goal late in the second.”

After a scoreless first period, Fernie scored first but Kimberley tied it up with a goal from Graber before the end of the second.

The third period was scoreless, as was the first overtime, but in the second overtime, Brock Palmer, who is off to a blazing start this year, notched the winner.

“It was a pretty long game,” Stuart said. “It takes a lot out of the team,especially when you play in a smaller rink — there’s lots of thinking and physicality.”

Stuart says that this is the fastest Fernie team he has seen in his four years coaching in the KIJHL.

“They are smaller than normal, but very quick,” he said.

As for the 5-0 record, Stuart says he and his coaching staff are not about to let the team get complacent.

“We are stressing that we are more concerned with how we play. It’s good to be 5-0 but we’re not sure we’re deserving of all those games.”

Next up, the Dynamiters host Princeton on Friday night (game time 7 pm.) and then have the weekend off.

Previous story
Czech Republic, England advance at lacrosse world championship in B.C.

Just Posted

PROFILE: Goldsbury running for Liberals in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time Kootenay entrepreneur hoping to bring experience to federal government

Kootenay-Columbia election debate and forum roundup

A look at what election-related events are happening Kootenay-Columbia during the campaign

Kimberley Dynamiters 5 and 0 after double overtime victory over Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiters pushed their record to 5 wins and no losses… Continue reading

Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment guide

Stage Light operators needed at Centre 64 Do you have theatre in… Continue reading

World Clean Up Day in Kimberley

Members of the community participated in World Clean Up Day with JCI Kootenay

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

LETTER: City of Kimberley responds to climate action rally comments

We truly appreciate receiving concerns from the community. I’m also glad that… Continue reading

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Czech Republic, England advance at lacrosse world championship in B.C.

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

Most Read