Paul Rodgers/Kimberley Bulletin file

Kimberley Dynamiters add new players; announce main camp dates

The Kimberley Dynamiters have announced that their main camp will be held from September 2 to 4, 2022 at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

All you have to do is contact Nitro Head Coach/GM Derek Stuart at nirtosheadcoach@gmail.com to get your chance to try out for a spot on the 2022/23 team.

The team has also announced a number of new signings.

They have added Defenceman Duncan Paradis (2004 D) from Calgary; Tyler Lindal (2004 F) from Humboldt, SK; Carter Kreller (2004 F) from Grande Prairie, AB; Tyson Tokarz (2004 F) from Guy AB; and Peyton Twigg (2004 F) from Lethbridge, AB.

The KIJHL has not yet released the 2022/23 regular season schedule, although the start date is September 23, and the league has confirmed inter-conference play will resume.

In the meantime season tickets are on sale and available at the Timber Hitch in Marysville and the Kimberley Bulletin office in Kimberley.

a


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

Just Posted

x
ICBC releases traffice accident sites for B.C.municipalities

Paul Rodgers/Kimberley Bulletin file
Kimberley Dynamiters add new players; announce main camp dates

All this year’s JulyFest soccer action will be at Purcell Field in Kimberley. Bulletin file.
22 teams signed up for JulyFest soccer tournament

One of the recipients of CBT funding through the RDEK is Angel Flight East Kootenay.
2022/2023 Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs Funding Approved