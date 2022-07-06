Kimberley Dynamiters add new players; announce main camp dates

The Kimberley Dynamiters have announced that their main camp will be held from September 2 to 4, 2022 at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

All you have to do is contact Nitro Head Coach/GM Derek Stuart at nirtosheadcoach@gmail.com to get your chance to try out for a spot on the 2022/23 team.

The team has also announced a number of new signings.

They have added Defenceman Duncan Paradis (2004 D) from Calgary; Tyler Lindal (2004 F) from Humboldt, SK; Carter Kreller (2004 F) from Grande Prairie, AB; Tyson Tokarz (2004 F) from Guy AB; and Peyton Twigg (2004 F) from Lethbridge, AB.

The KIJHL has not yet released the 2022/23 regular season schedule, although the start date is September 23, and the league has confirmed inter-conference play will resume.

In the meantime season tickets are on sale and available at the Timber Hitch in Marysville and the Kimberley Bulletin office in Kimberley.

