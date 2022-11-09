Kimberley Dynamiters beat Creston Valley Thunder Cats 3-1

With five minutes left in the first it was hard to believe the Kimberley Dynamiters were losing to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 1-0. They had vastly out-chanced them, and spent much of the first period on the power play as Creston took numerous bad penalties.

Creston forward Luke Chakrabarti snuck in a goal just over a minute into the first and the Dynamiters, not for lack of trying were unable to answer, until Carson Cleland sent a low shot from the blue line that was tipped in by rookie Luke Rothfos.

“Pucks were hot tonight and going my way so I can’t complain,” said the 2004-born Devon, Alta. product.

Although they still vastly out shot their opponent, the Nitros didn’t play their best hockey, particularly through the first two periods of the game, letting the puck slip away from them at the top of the offensive zone and not getting the puck to drop when they had the chance.

“It wasn’t our cleanest game, it wasn’t our most crisp game like Saturday’s was, but the effort was there,” said head coach, general manager Derek Stuart. “A lot of shots hit their goalie in the chest, which we’ve just got to work on and bear down. They’re teenagers, you tell them to focus on hitting the net, they’re going to make sure they hit the net and they go for the middle of the net.”

Stuart said that his team did a good job of retrieving the puck on the power play and moving it around well, but they need to do a better job of identifying when to actually attack and work on creating more traffic in front of the net.

“I think we’re trying to be a little bit too cute with the puck on the power play right now,” he said.

The second period was slow, but the Nitros continued putting shots on net and playing good defensively. In the third they showed a lot more poise and the goals started to land, with Saretsky and Kostiuk finding the back of the net to lock down the win.

Stuart explained that heading into the final period, he juggled the lines a little bit, putting some of their more offensive guys on the bench a little more and that seemed to give the guys on the ice the spark they needed.

“I think we were all over them, we had 50 shots, we just have to bear down on our opportunities a bit more, but other than that it was a great game,” Rothfos said.

Saturday’s extremely-close shootout win against Revelstoke, saw goalie Trystan Self stop 27 shots and earn the distinction of star of the game, and on Tuesday, Matt Fleet stepped in and showed his merit, blocking 25 of Creston Valley’s 26 shots.

“He’s been getting better and better every game,” Stuart said. “Tonight I don’t think they had too many grade A scoring chances but I think Matt was solid and he was there for all the chances and he was very, very comfortable and we’re very comfortable with both goalies in net and Matt did a great job tonight.”

The Dynamiters currently are sitting in second place in the Eddie Mountain Division, one point behind the Columbia Valley Rockies, and have 10 wins and six losses. Their next game is on Friday at the Civic Centre taking on the Grand Forks Border Bruins.



