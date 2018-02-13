Kimberley Dynamiters clinch division and conference

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a busy weekend as they clinched their division, and the conference, as they won all three weekend games.

On Friday the Dynamiters hosted their last home game of the regular season against the fifth place Golden Rockets. It was also fan appreciation night.

The Rockets goaltender, Colton Iwaschuk, came to put on a performance. He received support when the Rockets scored first six minutes into the second period.

By the end of the second period, the Nitros had fired 37 shots on net in 40 minutes, and had taken over the lead with goals from Nicholas Ketola and Brock Palmer.

With the game dying down, Cam Russell gave the Nitros a 3-1 lead as he scored an empty net goal, which was also their 54th shot on net.

Cody Campbell made 17 saves for the win, and Devon Langelaar was named the Home Star of the game with one assist.

The Nitros dressed three affiliate players on Friday: Braiden Koran, Cam Reid, and Carter Spring.

“Reid was good, really good.” head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “He has a little bit of work to do without the puck at this level, but that is to be expected, he is only 15 years old; playing his first game in front of family and friends. I thought he did excellent job. He is smart with the puck, he made smart decisions. For a 15 year old it was impressive to see.”

Stuart said the following about Spring, “He got injured on Friday, he got a skate cut on his leg. He will be okay. He has been great in the two games he has played. He works hard and is really smart. We have had him out to our practices and he picks up the drills quickly. He is another guy we are excited to get to our camp next year.”

Lastly, Koran, “out of all our affiliates, Koran is probably the most ready to jump in and play and contribute.” Stuart said, “When we let him go back we just didn’t have the quality ice-time for him. He has shown every time he has come up that he is capable of playing at this level. He did very well on Friday again.”

Looking back at the game, Stuart felt there was one area of weakness, capitalizing on opportunities.

“We talked about getting more pucks, not just at the net but on the net. Part of the problem was that the guys were listening a little too well, and were just trying to hit the net.

“We have the skill and ability to pick corners, instead of just hit the net. There are times when you want to hit the net, and there are times when you want to focus on picking the corners and holes.”

As for the fan appreciation gifts, the 55” Samsung TV was won by Golden Rockets assistant coach Austin Pultz, and Calgary Flames ticket package went to Eli Watkins

On Saturday the Nitros headed north on Highway 95 to Golden.

After the day before’s close game, the Nitros stormed out scoring four goals in 20 minutes on 21 shots. Russell scored two, while Brandt Bertoia, and Nicholas Graham added the other two.

The Nitros kept on pressing. Bertoia scored his second of the game, followed up by a short handed goal by Matt Davies.

Russell would then score his hat-trick goal in the third, and Bertoia would do the same after the Rockets responded.

“The teams energy and of course my line mates were flying.” Russell, said crediting who deserved recognition for his hat-trick.

“It was a great feeling to get my first career KI hattrick.” Bertoia said. “I thought our whole line played exceedingly well, and props to Cam who also got his first hattrick too! A special night for both of us.”

James Farmer and Graham would round out the scoring as the Nitros blasted the Rockets 10-1.

“We discussed and addressed being somewhat lazy going for rebounds.” Staurt said, “On Saturday, the urgency to score and to make sure we were bearing down, shooting pucks hard, and making sure to put the puck in the back of the net on rebounds.”

Adam Andersen made 19 saves in the win, and Russell was named the Away Star of the game with three goals and two assists.

“It’s always nice to contribute to the teams success with points,” Russell said, “so many players on our team have been contributing consistently it really shows our depth.”

To round out the three game weekend, the Nitros traveled east on Highway 3 to Sparwood to faceoff against the Fernie Ghostriders, their first round opponent.

The goal of the game, send a message about the playoffs.

“We were trying to eliminate any hope that they may have, that was addressed before the game.” Stuart said. “I think if Fernie were to win that game, they would have had more hope going into the playoffs. Saying that, the playoffs is a whole different season.”

Stuart was finally behind the bench after missing games due to suspension and the birth of his, Burke.

“It is obviously one of the best feelings to see the birth of your child.” Stuart said, “on a selfish note I was missing it, I was very happy to be back with the guys on the bench and contribute to our success.”

Kimberley sent a message early to the ‘Riders as Bertoia and Cooper Page opened the scoring.

The Ghostriders’ responded back in the second, cutting the Nitro’s lead in half. But Bertoia quickly responded, along with Farmer – chipping in his 101st point in the KIJHL. His 100th point was assisting on Bertoia’s goal.

“It felt good getting 100,” Farmer said after the game, “it had taken some pressure off for sure.”

“It was one of the loudest cheers for a goal we have had in sometime.” Stuart recalled, “It was a beautiful assist that he made for his 100th point. Farmer-esque.”

Things also got a little heated between the two teams after a hit from behind call.

“Risdon just followed suit from one of our leaders a few weeks ago. One of our players got hit from behind, and Risdon took exception to that,” said Stuart, “It is part of our team toughness. We are not going to put up with any kind of that stuff. Everyone is sticking up for everyone.”

The two teams would eventually have 98 minutes worth of penalties and five game misconducts handed out.

In the third, the Nitros kept scoring in pairs. Ketola made it 5-1, and then Bertoia scored his second hat-trick in a row to make it 6-1. The ‘Riders would score a little too late, to make the final score 6-2.

“Scoring a hattrick against Fernie was definitely an even better feeling because it helped send a message about what’s to come in the first round in playoffs.” Bertoia shared.

Campbell turned aside 27 of the 29 shots, while Farmer was named the Away Star of the game with four points, his highest output this season.

“I try and play every opponent the same way,” Farmer said as he brought his A+ game against Fernie, “but we all know we have to play that much harder when we play a difficult opponent if we want to win those games.”

Reviewing the game, Stuart was very pleased with how the team did.

“The guys have been rolling the past few weeks.” Stuart said, “really focusing on playing our game and our style of hockey no matter who the opponent is.”

“It was our best game from start to finish in a long time. We were solid in all areas of the game and really controlled most of the game last night.”

Looking back on the weekend, Russell was a stand out player, along with his linemates Bertoia and Ketola. Russell (4G, 4A) and Bertoia (6G, 2A) each had eight points, while Ketola (2G, 2A) had four.

“I couldn’t ask for more than helping the team getting a hot streak heading into playoffs.” Bertoia said. “Clinching division and conference in the same weekend is exactly what we needed to gain confidence heading into next weekend, to which we aim to clinch the league.”

“It just gives us a little more drive to push for the next goal,” Russell said, and then added, “we are going to come in to next weekend flying.”

In both Saturday and Sunday’s game the Nitros played with 16 skaters due to injuries and suspensions.

“The excellent physical condition our guys are in along with team depth has started to show in games,” Stuart said, “it is a big reason we are controlling games of late”

With the three wins, the Dynamiters clinched first place in the Eddie Mountain on Friday, and first place in the Kootenay Conference on Sunday.

“I like how our team is rolling right now. I am proud of the guys, one of our goals was to clinch the division, and we did that Friday. Another goal was to clinch the conference and we did that Sunday. We have one more team goal to take care of the next couple of games.”

The Dynamiters take their seven game winning streak to the road this coming weekend to finish off the regular season. Friday they will be in Invermere to play the Columbia Valley Rockies, and then Saturday in Creston to play the Thunder Cats.