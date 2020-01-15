Kimberley Dynamiters clinch playoff spot

The Kimberley Dynamiters clinched a playoff spot after winning two games this past weekend. The team has amassed 64 points in 37 games and are 12 points ahead of the second place Fernie Ghostriders in the Eddie Mountain Division.

This is the third time in three years the team has clinched a playoff spot early. Last year the team clinched before the Christmas break, says head coach and general manager Derek Stuart.

Players change year to year, but the Dynamiters continue to roll and Stuarts says he’d like to say that the reason is a culture accustomed to winning.

“I’d like to say it’s a culture, but part of that culture is that the guys have to buy in. They have to believe.”

While clinching early is a relief in many ways, it also becomes a challenge to keep the team motivated for the remaining ten games.

“That’s the tough part,” Stuart said. “We did set some second half goals the other day, some are attainable in the near future. But keeping the team motivated is the job of the coaching staff and captain.”

It will be some time before the Dynamiters find out who they play in the first round of the playoffs.

