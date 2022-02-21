Kimberley Dynamiters crowned Eddie Mountain Divison, Kootenay Conference champions

After going 16-2-0 in their games since Christmas, the Kimberley Dynamiters, for the fourth season in a row, are Kootenay Conference and Eddie Mountain division regular season champions.

“We weren’t in first place in the conference or the division at the end of January,” head coach, general manager Derek Stuart told the Bulletin. “We had to win out just to have a chance and the guys did that. Winning seven straight isn’t easy and the way the team controlled the majority of those games was very impressive.

“They earned those two rewards and there was a real feeling of accomplishment after the game [on Saturday night].”

Since Christmas there was a palpable shift in the way the team was playing; they were more controlled, faster and more mature on the ice. That reflected not only in losing only two games of 18 since the break, but in their final seven games the Nitros outscored their opponents 28-6.

The Dynamiters played Creston Valley on Friday, Feb. 18, and as it was the last home game of the regular season, it was Fan Appreciation Night, and COVID-19 capacity restrictions had been eased, they played to a crowd of 863 fans, the biggest attendance of the season.

“That’s the most I’ve seen this year for sure, they were loud, it was exciting and the boys really fed off that for sure,” Stuart said.

The team executed on everything they’ve been working on, namely starting their games fast, with goals from Smith, Reid and Kostiuk in the first, and playing defence first, only letting in one goal to their five.

Stuart said that while he didn’t like their second period very much, the Nitros were great in the first and third, and Creston Valley wasn’t able to handle their speed. Plus in the second, they only let one goal in against them.

“I’m probably being a little bit too picky, but since Christmas, our lulls aren’t that bad, where before Christmas sometimes the other team would get a couple goals in our lulls or something like that, but when we’re not playing our best we’re still playing pretty darn good.

“I know I do get a little hard on them sometimes and I’m a little picky, but we try to chase perfection and we know we can’t be perfect but we try to be.”

Cam Reid, a dominant presence on the ice since his return to the team from some time with the Cranbrook Bucks, had a great last home game of the season, scoring two goals.

“Our team has been clicking since the Christmas break because we knew we had to finish strong if we wanted first place,” Reid said. “We set goals for the last half of the season and came together as a group to achieve them, every game was a must win for these last few weekends.”

He added that not only was Friday an exciting game because the team wanted to show their fans they appreciate them all for coming out and supporting them every game, it was also momentous because their team captain, injured very early in the season, suited up and played for the first time since he was hurt.

“Friday was a big day for our team as we finally got to play alongside our captain Ryan Bennett again after his return from injury,” Reid said. “Having our captain back makes a huge difference as he is always pushing guys to be the best they can be and leading by example every time he sets foot on the ice.”

Bennett took a bad hit in the first shift of a game against Beaver Valley on Saturday, Oct. 9 and suffered a broken collar bone.

“Getting back on the ice is a day I’ve been waiting months for,” Bennett said. “To finally be able to get back on the ice was an incredible feeling, especially with the support I had of all my teammates, coaches and fans.

“After Christmas, everyone came back and knew we all had one goal in mind, and that was to finish as division and conference champs. Watching this team battle, night after night trying to achieve this goal was something special. We’ve had our ups and downs but in the end we found a way to make it happen.”

After their 5-1 win over Creston, the Nitros headed to Castlegar for their last game of the regular season and goalie Matt Fleet, who was also injured in that Oct. 9 game when Bennett was hurt, was a huge force in securing the team’s last important win.

“Our game was average on Saturday night, but the guys have figured out how we need to play when we’re not at our best,” Stuart said. “Along with Matt Fleet making some timely saves, we were able to get an ugly road win against a team that is hard to play against.”

With the regular season behind them it’s time for the Dynamiters to switch into playoff mode, as their series against Golden kicks off right away, with two home games back to back on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb. 23.



