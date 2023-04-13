(Delta Ice Hawks)

Kimberley Dynamiters defeat Delta Ice Hawks in opening game of Cyclone Taylor Cup

The four-day tournament is taking place in Revelstoke

The Kimberley Dynamiters took Game 1 of the Cyclone Taylor Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 overtime win over the Delta Ice Hawks.

There was a special atmosphere around the Revelstoke Forum as the teams and volunteers prepared for the beginning of the four-game tournament.

Fresh off the opening puck drop, the Dynamiters started the contest off with a bang. Tristan Weill found the back of the net just 17 seconds into the opening frame, giving the Kootenay team the early lead.

Kimberley was able to control play through the first 20 minutes of the game. Delta net-minder Merik Erickson stood his ground in net making a couple of incredible glove saves to keep the Ice Hawks in the game.

In the second period, Kimberley continued to control the play, out-shooting the Ice Hawks 17 – 10 in the second frame. The Ice Hawks took a hefty six penalties through the first two periods.

The Ice Hawks ended up taking advantage of their truckload of penalties in the third period when Delta defenceman Caelen Mander scored a short-handed goal with only a few minutes left to send the contest into overtime.

In overtime, Kimberley forward Christian Mealey fired the puck past Erickson to seal the victory for the Dynamiters.

Mealey was named player of the game for the Dynamiters with his overtime heroics, while Delta goaltender Erickson was named player of the game for the Ice Hawks with his 42-save performance.

The Delta Ice Hawks will suit up next in the afternoon game at 1 p.m. on Friday (April 14) to take on the VIJHL champions, the Oceanside Generals.

Kimberley will get an extended break before taking on the Revelstoke Grizzlies in tomorrow night’s rivalry game between the two teams from the KIJHL. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Still one game left to go tonight as the Revelstoke Grizzlies will kick off their Cyclone Taylor Cup adventure against the PJHL’s Oceanside Generals at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Banquet hosted to kick off Cyclone Taylor Cup

