Kimberley Dynamiters extend Stuart’s contract

Head Coach and GM will stay on another four years

The Kimberley Dynamiters have extended the contract of GM/Head Coach Derek Stuart. Bulletin file.

There is no doubt that Kimberley Dynamiter Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart has had a successful tenure with the team.

Stuart joined the Dynamiters in 2016, and in the ensuing three seasons took them to the conference finals, won the KIJHL championship and last year, took the team to the KIJHL league finals.

On Thursday, November 7, 2019, the Kimberley Dynamiters announced that Stuart has signed a four-year contract extension, starting in the 2020/2021 season.

“We are looking forward to many more championship team under his guidance,” the team said.