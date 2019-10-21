Kimberley Dynamiters get two more wins

Kimberley Dynamiter Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart is not entirely happy with the state of his team, despite two more wins this weekend.

The Dynamiters won in overtime Friday against Creston and then beat Summerland at home on Saturday.

But Stuart is still waiting for that complete team effort.

In Creston, Palmer got the OT winner for a 5-4 victory.

“In the Creston game I thought we were real good except in the second period, where once again we went on cruise control. In the first, third and over time, we dominated the hockey game.

“Saturday was perfect at times, but in the first period, they were feeling out Summerland, and then they’d think, ‘oh better turn it up again’. We’re doing just enough to win. I’m starting to think it’s on purpose.”

The Nitros did win that game 5-3.

But Stuart really wants to get a full game effort out of his team.

“I’m not sure what it is, but it’s not a recipe for success,” he said.

The message that Stuart wants his team to understand is that opponents are not going to be coasting against Kimberley. The Dynamiters have been too successful for that and everyone is gunning for champions.

“We’ve been to the championship four times recently, we’ve won it twice. Teams are going to be coming in with their best game.

“It’s mental. It’s that killer instinct. Play hard every shift. It’s got to start with me and the coaching staff, getting that message across.”

Stuart says the veterans need to repeat that message in the locker room.

“The guys who were with us for the championship two years ago, they get it.”

Coming up this weekend are a couple of tough games on the road.

“We’re in Kamloops this Friday and from what I hear they are an under-rated team. And Saturday, we’ve got the defending champs (Revelstoke).

“It might be a good thing, that we’re getting the champs.”

He says maybe that will light a fire and the team will put out a full game effort.