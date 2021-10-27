Kimberley Dynamiters narrowly defeated by Fernie in shootout

Although they were keen for revenge after two away losses against Fernie, the Kimberley Dynamiters came up just shy against the Ghostriders on home ice on Wednesday, Oct. 26, losing 2-1 in a shootout, despite out shooting them 39-29 over the course of the game.

Head coach, general manager Derek Stuart said the team performed similarly against Fernie as they did on the previous Saturday, Oct. 23, where the team only had control for 25 to 35 minutes of the game, but for the rest of it they left the game up for grabs.

“When you put yourself in that kind of situation the game will be up for grabs and it comes down usually to maybe a lucky bounce or a shootout goal and suddenly you just find yourself on the losing end,” Stuart said.

Goalie Trystan Self had to work hard all game and did an excellent job for the majority of it. Unfortunately, following a little slip up after an unfortunate bounce, Fernie was suddenly up 1-0.

“Trystan was real good,” Stuart said. “That was a goal that I haven’t seen before to be honest with you, usually there’s an opponent a lot closer when something like that happens, but sometimes things like that happen when you’re not playing at your best.

“And I think that’s kind of our M.O. the last two games is we haven’t managed our lulls properly, or identified them and found ways to get out of them and they’ve just lasted for too long in both those games.”

Kimberley is still down one of their goalies after Matt Fleet suffered a concussion in their game against Beaver Valley. Forward Jack Karpyshyn was also injured. Stuart is hoping they both can come back and skate next week, but that isn’t completely certain just yet.

Following the game, the team was understandably downtrodden, coming so close to victory to only get defeated by way of a shootout after a messy goal and one of their own was declared no goal by the referee.

“They weren’t happy at all, which is good,” Stuart said. “It’s a reaction that the coach wants and hopefully they’ll transfer that negative energy into positive energy at tomorrow’s practice and get ready for Golden.”

Defenceman #11 Carson Cleland said following the game that all they can do is let it soak in for the rest of the night, forget it the next day and show up for practice ready to get back to work.

“Honestly yeah it was a tough one, but games like that just show us the potential we have and show us that we’ve got to play 60 minutes like that to win games,” he said.

Cleland was named one of the KIJHL’s three stars of the week on Oct. 25, after he put up three assists in two games.

“It’s really cool to get recognized by the league like that, really, really cool,” Cleland said. “Boost the confidence a bit for the next couple games which is really nice. I just need to keep playing my game and try to keep helping out my teammates as much as I can, try to help the team out as much as I can and try to get some wins.”

The team will till be focusing on the old adage of working smarter, not harder, according to Stuart, as they prepare for their next game, which is in Golden on Friday, Oct. 29. The Dynamiters won their last game against the Rockets 4-0 on home ice.

“Despite the 4-0 score, it wasn’t an easy 4-0 win, they’re tough to play against,” Stuart said. “They work hard and they’re physical, so we’re definitely going to be prepared for a physical hockey game and to have to earn every single inch of that ice in Golden.”

The next home game is on Wednesday, Nov. 3 when they face off against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.



