Kimberley Dynamiters present long-time sponsor The Sullivan Pub with jerseys

Ahead of their opening weekend, the Kimberley Dynamiters recognized their long-time sponsors at the Sullivan Pub. This year, the Sully is one of the team’s Platinum Corporate Sponsors and as part of their sponsorship they’ve purchased jerseys for the staff to wear on game nights to pump up fans as they head out to the Civic Centre.

Two returning players this year, #11 Carson Cleland and #11 Jayden Kostiuk, presented Sullivan managers Tristan Koswan and Angela Wulff with the jerseys. The Nitros will debut their new jerseys at the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 24.