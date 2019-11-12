Kimberley Dynamiters raise funds for kidney cancer research in November

Each year in November, the Kimberley Dynamiters raise funds for cancer research. Funds have been raised for breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer, and last year, for kidney cancer. This year, the team has already raised $1000 for breast cancer research by auctioning the jersey of former captain Chase Gedney.

Last year over $17,000 was raised for Kidney Cancer Canada.

This year, Cliff Boychuk, along with Andrea Ostergard of the University of Calgary, and the Kimberley Dynamiters board, are organizing another kidney cancer fundraiser, with the proceeds going to support the research of Dr. Daniel Heng, an oncologist at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and a clinical professor at the Cumming School of Medicine.

It’s a very personal connection for Boychuk, as he is a kidney cancer patient himself, and Dr. Heng is the specialist he sees.

If you attended last Saturday’s Nitros’ game in Kimberley, you will have noticed the team has donned green jerseys, which they will wear all month in support of the fundraising. The jerseys, which have been purchased by generous donors, will be silent auctioned at the home games in November.

There are also three special items being offered for silent auction — a Team Canada jersey, a Calgary Stampeders Bo Levi Mitchell autographed football, and a Calgary Flames Jerome Iginla autographed jersey. These items will be auctioned at the November 30 home game.

At that game, the arena concession will be offering a special meal, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with $2 from each meal being donated to the cause.

You may also make cash donations to netcommunity.ucalgary.ca/mRCC or donate to Boychuk. He will have booths set up at Dynamiter home games in November, on the 22, 23, 26 and 30th. He will be accepting donations and also selling Kimberley Dynamiter/Cumming School of Medicine hats, for a minimum donation of $20.

Boychuk has dedicated the fundraiser to Bruce Calder who passed last week from pancreatic cancer at the age of 70.