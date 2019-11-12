Jett Saharchuk wearing oen of the special green jerseys, which will be offered at silent auction in November. J. Righton file.

Kimberley Dynamiters raise funds for kidney cancer research in November

Each year in November, the Kimberley Dynamiters raise funds for cancer research. Funds have been raised for breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer, and last year, for kidney cancer. This year, the team has already raised $1000 for breast cancer research by auctioning the jersey of former captain Chase Gedney.

Last year over $17,000 was raised for Kidney Cancer Canada.

This year, Cliff Boychuk, along with Andrea Ostergard of the University of Calgary, and the Kimberley Dynamiters board, are organizing another kidney cancer fundraiser, with the proceeds going to support the research of Dr. Daniel Heng, an oncologist at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and a clinical professor at the Cumming School of Medicine.

It’s a very personal connection for Boychuk, as he is a kidney cancer patient himself, and Dr. Heng is the specialist he sees.

If you attended last Saturday’s Nitros’ game in Kimberley, you will have noticed the team has donned green jerseys, which they will wear all month in support of the fundraising. The jerseys, which have been purchased by generous donors, will be silent auctioned at the home games in November.

There are also three special items being offered for silent auction — a Team Canada jersey, a Calgary Stampeders Bo Levi Mitchell autographed football, and a Calgary Flames Jerome Iginla autographed jersey. These items will be auctioned at the November 30 home game.

At that game, the arena concession will be offering a special meal, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with $2 from each meal being donated to the cause.

You may also make cash donations to netcommunity.ucalgary.ca/mRCC or donate to Boychuk. He will have booths set up at Dynamiter home games in November, on the 22, 23, 26 and 30th. He will be accepting donations and also selling Kimberley Dynamiter/Cumming School of Medicine hats, for a minimum donation of $20.

Boychuk has dedicated the fundraiser to Bruce Calder who passed last week from pancreatic cancer at the age of 70.

Previous story
Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry
Next story
Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Just Posted

Kimberley Dynamiters raise funds for kidney cancer research in November

Each year in November, the Kimberley Dynamiters raise funds for cancer research.… Continue reading

Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Local entertainment listings

GALLERY: Remembrance Day in Kimberley

Military Ames hosted a Remembrance Day service at Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park

Kimberley Dynamiters win 7-6 in overtime

This was the Nitros’ first home game in three weeks

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

Most Read