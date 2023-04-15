Kimberley Dynamiters score five unanswered to shock Oceanside Generals, book ticket to finals

(Matthew Timmons Photography) (Matthew Timmons Photography) (Matthew Timmons Photography)

The Kimberley Dynamiters scored five unanswered goals to devastate the Oceanside Generals 5-3 in Game 5 of the Cyclone Taylor Cup, securing their ticket to the gold medal game.

Both of these teams suffered losses in gamely two of the Cyclone Taylor Cup, but with everything to play for, had to find a little extra gas in the tank.

The Oceanside Generals started the game off looking fresh compared to the Dynamiters.

Generals forward Carter Johnson opened the scoring for the team from the island a little over seven minutes into the contest.

Oceanside added another in the opening frame through Tyson Pauze to double their lead before the break.

It was more of the same after play resumed in the second period. Evan Dyce found the back of the net for the Generals to seemingly put the game out of reach for the Dynamiters.

Then, Kimberley kicked it into high gear.

Dynamiters forward Christian Mealey found himself in space in front of the Oceanside net, slotting home his team’s first goal of the afternoon. With just minutes left in the second period, Ethan Bloomquist scored to bring the Dynamiters within one.

Then, just a few moments later, Dynamiters forward Isaac Sommer scored the tying goal to shock the Oceanside Generals. In the third, the Kimberley Dynamiters completed the comeback when Kasey Miller found twine to send the fans from the Kootenays into hysterics.

Campbell McLean added an empty net goal to seal the 5-3 victory.

With the win, the Kimberley Dynamiters have booked their ticket to tomorrow night’s (April 16) gold medal game at 5 p.m.

The Oceanside Generals will play in the bronze medal game tomorrow at noon.

There’s more action to be played tonight at the Revelstoke Forum as the Grizzlies prepare to take on the Delta Ice Hawks at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will face Kimberley in the gold medal game.

READ MORE: Delta Ice Hawks win clash against Oceanside Generals at Cyclone Taylor Cup

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies win big against Kimberley Dynamiters

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KIJHLKimberleyParksvilleRevelstokeVIJHL