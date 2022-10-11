Kimberley Dynamiters sit atop division leaderboard after two wins against Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a double header against rivals the Fernie Ghostriders over the weekend and came out on top with two wins.

“We controlled the majority of both games,” said Derek Stuart, head coach and general manager. “The scoring chances were heavily in our favour both nights, we just had a tough time finishing our chances on Friday.”

Friday’s game was indeed the closer of the two matchups, ultimately getting decided in overtime with Dynamiters veteran Cash Regan scoring the game winner for a final score of 3-2. Christian Mealey scored the first of the night in the first period and rookie Ethan Bloomquist getting the second, also his second of the season.

The Ghostriders would get two unanswered goals of their own in the third period to send the game to overtime.

Saturday night’s game was a bit more one-sided. Kimberley native and newly minted assistant captain Cam Reid scored the first of the night on the power play with an assist from Cash Regan. Jack Karpyshyn, who played for the Nitros last season, scored the first of Fernie’s two goals with under two minutes to play in the first.

The second period saw Kimberley come alive and play great team hockey, with goals from four individual players: Cash Regan, Kade Leskosky, Justin Sommer and Matt Saretsky — all returning players to the team from last year.

“Our team chemistry is very good for this ear in the season, trades haven’t had any affect on our performances,” Stuart told the Bulletin. “The team is starting to play better defensively and we have given up way fewer chances lately.”

Fernie would get their second and final goal, and the only goal of the the third period, but the final score would be 5-2 for the Nitros. Their success over the weekend has put them on top of the standings for the Eddie Mountain Division, where they’d like to remain for the rest of the season.

They have two games at home coming up this weekend, taking on Columbia Valley on Friday, Oct. 14 and Kamloops on Saturday, Oct. 15.