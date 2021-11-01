Kimberley Dynamiters soundly beat Golden Rockets 3-1

The Kimberley Dynamiters took on the Golden Rockets on Friday, Oct. 29 on the Rockets’ home turf, and once again came away with the win, defeating them 3-1.

They played Golden for the first time this season on the previous Friday and won that game 4-0.

This game would have been another shutout, but unfortunately Golden’s one goal of the night resulted from an unfortunate re-direction off a Dynamiter’s stick. That means the last two goals scored against Kimberley in regular time were own-goals, as Fernie’s one goal in the previous game had been accidentally kicked in.

Head coach, general manager Derek Stuart said the team’s defence has been consistently solid throughout the year, and the team has given up more than two goals in only two of their ten games, and half of those games they given up one or less.

“Our team defence has been great and it continued on Friday and once again we had a goal that we put in our own net, that’s two games in a row,” Stuart said. “So a little bit of bad luck there I think, but at the same time the guys are playing really, really good in our own zone and getting out of our own zone pretty quickly.”

After a tough, extremely-close loss against Fernie last game, the Nitros spent some time analyzing video from it, and Stuart said they were able to take that information and put it into play very well and correct some things heading into their win against Golden.

“I thought our guys answered the challenge of playing the simpler and tougher and smarter hockey that we proposed to them,” he said.

Stuart also previously said that communication was an issue that needed some serious work. While it showed signs of improvement on Friday, it still needs some work to become consistent.

“I think that’s also very normal at this time of year, of all the past teams we’ve had it’s pretty normal to have that inconsistency in communication,” Stuart said. “But on Friday it was great and it seems that when we play our game communication is there and it’s not a coincidence.”

The Dynamiters’ next game is at home against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats. Last time the two squared off was the second game of the season and Kimberley came away with a 5-2 win. Stuart said that preparation for the second matchup is going to be more mental than anything, as Creston has improved greatly since that game.

“We just need to get that memory out of our players’ mind about what Creston is like, because I don’t think they’re the same team they were then and they’re much better now,” he said. “So we need to be prepared for a very good hockey team that’s hot.”

Kimberley takes on Creston at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.



