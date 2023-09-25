Kimberley Dynamiters split games on opening weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters began the 2023-2024 season with two home games, and the first order of business was to raise the KIJHL championship banner. Jonathan Righton photo

The Kimberley Dynamiters began the season playing well, according to Head Coach Derek Stuart, even though they split the weekend games.

The Dynamiters won 4 -2 over the Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday evening, and lost a tight one 3 – 2 to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Saturday.

But the first thing to be done on Friday, before play began, was to raise the championship banner from last season to the rafters of the Kimberley Civic Centre, which Stuart says was very exciting for the whole team.

“We even had last year’s captain come in from Alberta to bring the trophy in. It puts a final wrap on last year and now it’s on to this season.”

As for the games, Stuart says he thought the team got better as the weekend went on.

“We got the job done on Friday,” he said. “But we played better on Saturday and deserved a better result.”

By design, the Nitros played only three exhibition games in the pre-season. Stuart says with so many returning veterans, it makes sense to get into practices.

“We value practice more than exhibition games,” he said. “Now we’re trying to get everyone on board.”

He feels the competition level of the team was good from the start.

“The guys were nervous on Friday, but they settled. I thought our five on five play was good. A lot of the goals we gave up were short-handed.”

Stuart says it’s too early to have any areas of concern. He says the penalty kill needs work but that is the focus for practice this week.

He saw a lot the he liked and there were a couple of standout players

“Tristen Weill stood out,” he said. Weill had two goals and an assist in the two games.

Stuart also noted that Parker Konneke played very well.

Although it’s early in the season, the crowds have already been outstanding.

“The crowds have been great,” Stuart said. “Really for almost the last decade. We are very appreciative and the guys are honoured to play in front of so many people.”

The Dynamiters will head to Creston on Friday and welcome Nelson to the Civic Centre on Saturday.