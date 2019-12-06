Kimberley Dynamiters start road trip with a win

the Kimberley Dynamiters are currently on a long road trip, which began with a game on Thursday evening in 100 Mile House. They Nitros won that game 4-2.

The Dynamiters were up by two after the first period, on goals by Cam Russell and Noah Danforth. Easton Jolie added another in the third before the Wranglers finally got on the scoreboard, with a goal by Jed Butler. The teams traded goals in the third.

Final shots were 32 for 100 Mile House and 29 for Kimberley.

Tonight, the Dynamiters will be in Sicamous for a match against the Eagles, and then it’s on to Chase for the Saturday night game.

They will be home for a game on Friday, December 13.

The Nitros are 12 points ahead of the Fernie Ghostriders in the Eddie Mountain Division, and with 22 wins and only 2 losses, lead the league.

Previous story
EK Avalanche Bantam team on a roll

Just Posted

Kimberley Dynamiters start road trip with a win

the Kimberley Dynamiters are currently on a long road trip, which began… Continue reading

COTR students share research with Kimberley middle school students

Sharing research College of the Rockies Biology of the Environment (BIOL 151)… Continue reading

Fall Fair proceeds go to community non-profits

Each year, the Kimberley Community Fall Fair is held at the Marysville… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Pewee Nitros, Bantam Dynamiters and Save On Foods come together to host toy drive

Toy donations are being accepted until Dec. 16 and will be given to the Food Bank’s hamper program.

EK Avalanche Bantam team on a roll

The East Kootenay Avalanche Bantam Hockey team recently won the Vernon Winter… Continue reading

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Most Read