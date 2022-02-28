Kimberley Dynamiters sweep Golden series

The Kimberley Dynamiters have swept their series against Golden and wait for the winner of Columbia Valley and Fernie. Paul Rodgers file.

The Kimberley Dynamiters swept their series over the Golden Rockets this past weekend and now await the winner of the Columbia Valley/Fernie series. Game one and two are this Friday and Saturday at the Kimberley Civic Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Head Coach Derek Stuart is pleased with the play of his team, and says they will now get some much needed rest before the next series.

The series began with a tight game last Tuesday night in Kimberley, followed by a much more solid effort on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Stuart says you could describe the team as a little nervous in the first period of the first game, and also perhaps a little fatigued as their last two home games were in Castlegar and they had bus trouble on the way home, delaying their arrival until 4:30 in the morning.

“That’s not an excuse, because we found our legs and did what we needed to do in the second and third, but I think those things — the nerves and a little bit of fatigue and playing on a Tuesday after we just had a hard weekend — it came into play,” Stuart said. “But they battled through and they worked hard and it definitely wasn’t our best game by any stretch of the imagination, but again they did what they needed to do to get the job done.”

But overall, he says after the first period the team got better and he was impressed with their overall team play for the remainder of the series, as they showed a willingness to win, and their confidence grew with every game.

“A lot of the guys chipped in, doing a little extra. The offensive guys did other things too. Team play was a big factor,” he said.

The team has depth and that allowed them to play backup goalie Matt Fleet with every confidence. “He’s a great goalie,” Stuart said.

Stuart says the team will be off the ice until Wednesday to catch some much needed rest.

“We went into this series with the mindset of finishing it quickly so we could get some rest. We played a lot of hockey games in the last ten days,” he said.

As for who they play next, Stuart says it doesn’t matter. Either will be tough.

“Columbia Valley only had one less point than us,” he said. “And Fernie is always tough, especially with their smaller rink.”

This is the sixth year in a row of great success for the Dynamiters and Stuart says a winning culture has been built around the team, beginning with coach Jerry Banck’s tenure.

“The new guys get taught by the veterans pretty quickly what is expected of them,” Stuart said.