Kimberley Dynamiters take 2-1 series lead

A pass out from behind the net by the Kimberley Dynamiters’ Mitch Fargey was stopped by Thunder Cat goaltender Jaden LIttle in Monday night’s 3-1 loss to the Kimberley Dynamiters. Lorne Eckersley file

The Kimberley Dynamiters took a 2-1 lead in their opening round playoff series against Creston Monday night, with a 3-1 victory.

After a scoreless first period, Kimberley opened the scoring with a goal by Lucas Chilton, assisted by Fargey and Jolie. Vin Jackson tied it up for Creston four minutes later.

With 2:33 remaining in the second, Jett Saharchuk netted the game winning goal. He finished off the scoring with a power play effort midway through the final 20 minutes.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart is pleased overall with the way the team is playing.

“We wanted to be physical on Monday, to carry that on. I wouldn’t say it was a rough game — it was playoff rough. I thought we played a perfect road game. If it wasn’t for their goalie, I think the score would have been a lot higher.”

Creston goalie Jaden Little has been the star of all three games so far.

“He was fantastic last night,” Stuart said. “He really kept them in the game.”

Stuart says he thinks the team is playing really well.

“Since the second half of the game on Friday, where we had a little lull, they’re playing really good. We adjusted our game to play on the road.”

The Nitros are back in Creston tonight for game 4 and home on Thursday.

That’s a lot of hockey in a short time, but that’s the playoffs, Stuart says.

“The league gives us nine to ten days to complete a playoff series. the longer the series goes, the more games you play in a short time. Hopefully we can finish it off on Thursday.”

Game time on Thursday is 7 p.m.