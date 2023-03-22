Kimberley Dynamiters take a 3-0 lead in series against Beaver Valley

Dynamiters

The Kimberley Dynamiters took a giant step towards winning their series with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Tuesday evening, with a 4-1 victory at Beaver Valley. They now lead the series 3-0.

Kaleb Percival opened the scoring for the Nitehawks, but then Cash Regan set up Kasey Miller and Tristan Weill for their fourth goals of the Teck Cup championships to lead the Dynamiters to a 4-1 victory. The Dynamiters secured their third win of the series, to put them one game away from advancing to the Teck Cup Final, with a pair of third period goals by Isaac Sommer and Ethan Bloomquist. Dynamiters goalie Matt Fleet made his first start in the series and stopped 32 of 33 shots. Connor Stojan finished with 32 saves for the Nitehawks.

The teams play again tonight.

Game 5, if necessary, will be at the Kimberley Civic Centre Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

KIJHL

