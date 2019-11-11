October’s Player of the month, #7 Jett Saharchuk pictured at the game between Castlegar Rebels and Kimberley Dynamiters on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Kimberley Civic Center. (Jonathan Righton file)

Kimberley Dynamiters win 7-6 in overtime

This was the Nitros’ first home game in three weeks

The Kimberley Dynamiters were back on home ice on Friday after being away for three weeks, ending the game 7-6 in overtime against the Castlegar Rebels.

Coach Derek Stuart says that having the home ice advantage helped the team eventually get the win.

“It was a close game, a really close game,” he said. “It was very good to see such a large crowd out, especially after three weeks of playing away. I think it was exciting for the players and I think it helped them to stay on top, turn it around and eventually win.”

Palmer ended the game in overtime, his fourth goal of the night. Assists went to Fargey and Piva.

“We jumped out to 2-0 and played hard, came back to tie it up and then went into overtime,” explained Stuart. “Overall we played really well. Sometimes you have those nights where there are a couple of mistakes, and I think Castlegar was capitalizing on that but the effort was definitely there.”

The Nitros head to Castlegar on Friday, November 15 followed by a game in Golden on Saturday, November 16.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
