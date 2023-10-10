Kimberley Dynamiters win both weekend games

It was another solid weekend for the Kimberley Dynamiters. They added two more wins to the tally and are currently sitting at five wins and one loss in their first six games.

On Friday, Oct. 6 they welcomed the North Okanagan Knights from the Bill Ohlhausen Division, and sent them back home after delivering an 8-2 victory.

“I think all of our players were contributing on Friday, they were all skating and moving their feet,” said Nitros head coach Derek Stuart. “It was kind of a perfect storm for us, North Okanagan was playing shorthanded and we played probably one of our best games of the season, so very happy with our game on Friday.”

Tristan Weill and Parker Konneke both contributed to the onslaught of goals on Friday evening, continuing their early season hot streaks. Weill no has six goals and eight assists in his first six games, Konneke has 10 points.

Tyler Lindal, Carter Hensch, Griffin Amyotte, Luke Rothfos and Jake Watson made up the balance of the goals.

“It was good to see some different guys get some chances and get some points,” Stuart added. “Defensively I thought we were really, really good which is something we practised last week. I think it is definitely good for their confidence especially in terms of implementing some of the systems we’re starting to practice.”

The Dynamiters then hit the road to Castlegar and got the win against the Rebels, but in less resounding fashion, with a final score of 5-3.

“I think we definitely needed to be better, we weren’t very good on Saturday,” Stuart said. “We were fortunate that [goaltender] Matt Fleet and our penalty kill limited the scoring for them to three goals and we were able to capitalize on some scoring chances, but over all I didn’t think we competed hard enough or worked nearly hard enough to get the result that we got.”

Fleet had a lot of success last year and returned to the team for another season, but the Nitros also have a new goalie this year: Ryder Ponto. He joins the team under the number one, the same number worn by former goalie Trystan Self, one of the best goaltenders in the entire league the past two seasons. Some big skates to fill to be sure, but Ponto is off to a strong start.

“[Ponto] has been great,” Stuart said. “He was sick when he got here so took a little bit longer to get integrated with the team but he’s been very, very good in his two starts and we’re really happy that he’s not only a good backup but we feel that he’s somebody that can push Matt Fleet as well.”

Next up, the Dynamiters will hit the road on Friday, Oct. 13 and take on one of their divisional rivals the Columbia Valley Rockies, before they welcome the Castlegar Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 14 for a rematch at the Civic Centre.

“It’s our first look with the Rockies, they’ve obviously had a great start but I know our guys are excited to play another division rival,” Stuart said. “Usually at the start of the year we play a lot of the other division and the other conference, so this will be good to kind of kick off, I think we have four of our next five games against division rivals, so it’ll be a good test for us.”



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter