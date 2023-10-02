Kimberley Dynamiters win both weekend games

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a solid weekend winning games against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and the Nelson Leafs.

Head coach, general manager Derek Stuart said he’s pleased with what he’s seeing from the team and this early point in the season, and winning games, while always nice to see, isn’t the only thing he’s concerned with.

“We stress focusing on their actions, not the results, so it’s good to get results early in the year of course, but we’re more focused and interested on how the players are playing and starting to implement systems,” Stuart said. “I think on Saturday especially we started to see some of that. Players were doing things that we practised consistently and it worked out for us.”

Saturday’s game in Creston saw a good back and forth between the two teams. Returning player Kade Leskosky opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, followed shortly after by a goal from new player Parker Konneke.

The Thunder Cats fired back with their first of the game with seconds left in the first, and then snagged two more in the first half of the second, before Tristan Weill stopped the bleeding and tied things back up.

“Tristan Weill has been back to his old self from a few years ago,” Stuart said. “For my money, he might have been the best player on the ice in all four games we’ve played so far.

“Other players have played well too, Parker Konneke has fit in well for being a new player and I’m very happy with the rookies too, a lot of them are making it tough on our decisions in terms of who plays and who doesn’t and the ice time they get, so I think everyone, all the players, are doing what we’ve asked them so far.”

Luke Chakrabarti won back the lead for the Thunder Cats a minute into the third, but Konneke would score his second of the game five minutes later and after a scoreless overtime, the game was decided in a shootout, with Kimberley coming out on top.

Saturday’s game against Nelson was a bit more one-sided, with the Nitros pulling ahead for a dominant 6-1 win. Three of their six goals game on the power play.

“I think anytime you play Nelson you’re going to get a lot of power plays so it’s a good chance to practice it and luckily for us it was clicking on Saturday,” Stuart, adding he’s liking the discipline he’s seeing thus far from his own squad.

“There’s been maybe two or three unnecessary penalties in the four games, but aside from that I’m pretty happy with their discipline levels so far,” he added.

In addition to demonstrating strong discipline, the team is also developing a strong chemistry already. Last year, Stuart and many of the players attributed a great deal of their success, which ultimately lead them to a Teck Cup win and Cyclone Taylor silver, to their chemistry.

“That chemistry that the team develops very quickly is a credit to the veterans that come back because they were treated properly as rookies and they just do the same thing as veterans,” Stuart said. “I think the rookies are very happy here and very welcomed and they’re part of the team and I think the team chemistry is very, very good right now.

“It is [a legacy] and it’s 100 per cent the veterans, I don’t have to tell them to do it or remind them, they just go and do it because that’s the way they were treated when they were rookies so they’re treating the rookies the same way.”

Stuart said there’s still plenty to work on, and said the team will be focusing on their neutral zone forecheck and work on polishing up their defensive zone, the one thing in Friday’s game that was lacking, and allowed the Thunder Cats to make it such a close game.

“We definitely have some things to work on it’s just a matter of the coaching staff being aware that we can’t jam everything down their throats right at once,” he said. “We have to be patient with introducing and practising our systems.”

The Nitros will host the North Okanagan Knights on Friday, Oct. 6 and then head to Castlegar the following night.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter