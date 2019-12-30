Kimberley Dynamiters win one, lose one against Fernie in Christmas Classic

The team heads to Creston and Cranbrook for the first games of the New Year.

The Kimberley Dynamiters played the Fernie Ghostriders in the Christmas Classic games over the weekend of December 27 and 28, with both teams winning one game each.

On Friday, December 27, 2019, the Nitros hit the ice in Fernie, winning 2-1. The next night, the teams played at the Kimberley Civic Center to a packed arena of over 1500 fans, but Fernie shot the Nitros out, 2-0.

RELATED: Dynamiters end first half of the season with a 27-3 record

Coach Derek Stuart says that the team played well over the weekend, especially considering they had a week off before hand.

“On Friday we stole one in Fernie and on Saturday we gave them one, but they played really well after having a week off,” said Stuart.

Looking ahead to their first games of 2020, Stuart says no more “Timbits hockey” will be allowed.

“It’s almost like we were playing pond hockey last weekend, they chased the puck all night,” said Stuart. “We need to get back to our play systems and structures for the coming weekend.”

The puck drops in Creston at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3, while the Nitros play Golden in Cranbrook on Saturday, January 4.

Finally, the Dynamiters need help selling 50/50 tickets. Anyone interested (over the age of 16) can contact Mark Anderson at 250.908.9155.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
