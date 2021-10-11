Kimberley Dynamiters win one, lose one over the weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters had two games over the weekend and wound up adding one win and one loss to their record.

Head Coach, General Manager Derek Stuart wasn’t entirely happy with the way the team played.

“We played one period of hockey and managed to get two points so we weren’t too happy with our action but I guess we’ll always take the two points,” he said. “But more importantly we didn’t play very well at all, except for one period, maybe one and a half periods.”

On Friday, Oct. 8 they headed to Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena in Invermere to square off against Columbia Valley, after having beaten them 6-1 in the season opener on home ice.

The Rockies opened up the scoring early in the first period, and then added another one shortly after. The first period would close with the Rockies up 2-0 and leading in scoring.

Kimberley’s Lee Christensen would put the Nitros on the board with a goal in the second, but unfortunately that would prove to be the last of the game for either team and the Rockies secured a 2-1 victory.

Back on home ice the next night, the Dynamiters welcomed the Nelson Leafs. The first period saw a close spread of shots on goal and six total penalties, including Nelson with a penalty for gross misconduct.

Nelson scored the first goal of the game early in the second period, but that was answered shortly after with a goal from Kimberley forward Matt Saretsky, who would then head to the box with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Ty Smith would snag Kimberley’s second goal in the third period and that would wind up being enough to do it, the Dynamiters won the game 2-1.

This week to prepare for their next set of games, Stuart said the team will be working on “playing the proper way.”

“We try to chase perfection here and we’re never going to reach perfection, but if we can get close then I like our chances for winning hockey games,” he said. “But if we’re going to play like we did on the weekend we’re going to be 500 at best on weekends, if it wasn’t for our goaltenders we could have got blown out Friday and definitely could have lost on Saturday.”

The team made some trades and acquisitions over the weekend and are now down to the numbers they want with 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.

“We’re very happy with the 24 guys that we have right now and I don’t foresee us making any changes and hopefully I don’t have to for the rest of the year,” Stuart said.

The team announced the acquisition of forward Christian Mealey from Calgary, Alta. and defensemen Connor Klassen from Grande Prairie, Alta.

“Both of them are big guys, they’re 6’1” and 6’2” and they can skate,” Stuart said. “Both were with Junior A teams until a few days ago so they’ve lasted this long at the Junior A level so that tells me that they can skate, and doing my homework as well, I’ve seen that they’re able to skate.

“They’re both very good hockey players and despite being 18-year-old rookies I think they’re definitely going to help our team and I feel that we’re better with them on the lineup.”

The Dynamiters next games are in Fernie on Friday, Oct. 15 and at home against Beaver Valley on Saturday, Oct. 16.