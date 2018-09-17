Kimberley Dynamiters win one, lose one, over weekend away

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters went on a road trip to the Neil Murdoch Division this past weekend, first visiting the Spokane Braves, and then the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Saturday.

It was a high scoring weekend, with a total of 23 goals being scored in the two games.

In Spokane, the Braves would score first. But before the period ended Brandt Bertoia tied the game at one.

The Nitros would take the lead in the game with a goal by Keegan McDowell, his first KIJHL goal. The Braves would respond with two of their own, taking a 3-2 lead. Then Chad MciLwain notched his first KI goal, tying the game at three after two periods.

The Braves would score back to back power play goals, taking a 5-3 lead. McDowell would respond with a power play goal of his own.

“It was actually a really decent hockey game,” said head coach and general manager Derek Stuart.

“Unfortunately neither team’s penalty kill was able to stop the other teams power play.”

The Braves would win this game 5-4. Adam Andersen made 25 saves in the loss.

McDowell was a stand out player, “He played like we know he can, with the scoring touch and offensive ability that we know he has. It was good to see him break out on the scoresheet.”

If nine goals in one game wasn’t enough, I present the Dynamiters vs Border Bruins game.

The Dynamiters jumped to a quick lead, with Bryce McDonald scoring 20 seconds into the game. Debuting forward Spencer Kennedy followed up with another goal; 2-0 at the midway point of the first. When the period ended though, it was tied 2-all.

In the second, the Dynamiters pulled away with the game. Scoring four consecutive goals. Kennedy scored his second of the game, while Brandon Pelletier, Jackson Bohan, and Erik Delaire scored their first KIJHL goals. By then end of the second it was 6-3.

“We just continued to play our game. We used our speed and physicality. It was our goal to be more physical that Grand Forks…. They seemed to get frustrated, and take some penalties, and we were able to capitalize on the power play.”

The scoring was not done. The Border Bruins would bookend the Nitro’s three third period goals; with Luke Recchi, Braiden Koran, and Delaire scoring.

The Nitros would win this 14-goal game 9-5. Brett Anderson made 23 saves for his 2nd with this season.

“I was very proud and impressed how physical we were. We looked pretty big, and played big. It was good to see that we can play that style of a game this early in the year.”

Stuart was impressed with both debutants, Kennedy and Nathan Bailer; and also Delaire, who was the star of the game. Stuart added that he liked the pairing of Lucas Chilton and Jackson Bohan.

There was an ugly side to this game: 125 penalty minutes. Plus, Lucas Chilton and Nathan Bailer will most likely be facing suspensions.

Looking back on the weekend, the Nitro’s scored 13 goals, yet only earned one win.

“We have a lot of fire power. Unfortunately this weekend we had difficulty keeping it out of our net. In terms of goals for, very pleased.

“Usually when you get 13 goals in two games you should win them both. We are just having a problem keeping them out of our net too.”

This coming weekend the Nitros will be traveling to the Doug Birks Division to play the Chase Heat Friday, and the Sicamous Eagles Saturday.

There is one area of focus for this weeks practice, defense.

“Because we have so many offensively talented players, I think they think offense before we even get the puck out of our zone. It is creating too many chances for the opposition.”