Kimberley Dynamiters win two at home over the weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a good weekend with two wins at home; 6-5 over the Columbia Valley Rockies on Friday and 3-1 over the Kamloops Storm on Saturday.

Previous to Friday, The Dynamiters had faced off twice against Columbia Valley so far this season and lost both games, so the team knew they were facing a challenge.

The Nitros looked great in the first period, getting out to a 4-1 lead with goals from Cash Regan, Connor Klassen, Cam Reid and Christian Mealey.

Following a strong start, however, the Dynamiters lost steam and the momentum shifted with the Rockies scoring two goals to the Nitros’ one in the second period, and then clawing another two goals back early in the third.

Cam Reid scored his second of the night 13 minutes into the third and it would prove to be the game winner, with the Nitros playing strong defense to ward off the Rockies’ onslaught after they pulled their goalie in the finals minutes of the game.

Head coach, general manager Derek Stuart remarked after the game that he was happy his team got the win, but wasn’t happy with how they got it.

”I think anyone who watches hockey knows that Columbia Valley is a very good team and if you stop skating against them, give them some unnecessary power plays you’re going to find yourself in trouble pretty quickly and that’s what happened tonight.”

Stuart called a timeout in the third and told his team that nothing had changed, they were still playing the same opponents that they were in the first period, so what had changed was their own play, adding they needed to get back to moving their feet, communicating and playing defence first, as a lot of his offensive players went into the game thinking it was going to be a points night.

“Credit to [the Rockies], they came out harder for sure, but we looked asleep and we put it in cruise control in the last two periods to be honest and that’s not acceptable, we got lucky tonight.,” Stuart said.

Reid, who’s playing his last year with the Dynamiters and was recently named one of the assistant captains, told the Bulletin after his two-goal game that it’s nice to know the coaches see that he, Bennett, Kostiuk and Miller are fit to be leaders for the team.

“Everyone’s a leader in there, but there’s a couple guys like Benny our captain, he’s definitely a vocal leader, which is nice and he helps us out. It’s my first time being an A. He helps with everything like that, with the leadership, with what you need to do, how to be responsible, because honestly, I have no clue what to do,” he said with a laugh.

He added that as a team leader he tries to not let the rest of the team get down on themselves when they lose a lead as they did that game, but to just keep playing their own game as that’s what worked in the first.

Ryan Bennett who returns as captain this year added that what makes the difference in games like that is just consistency. There are a lot of returning players to the team this year and a lot of rookies, so the team has a lot of time to dial in their game and be a formidable team going into the rest of the season.

”It’s a special feeling knowing that the coaching staff still sees that, they still want me to lead the team as far as we can go this year, and it’s my last year,” Bennett said. “There’s only so much time for me and I want to go as far as I possibly can.”

As COVID restrictions have eased, the Dynamiters are getting to once again play against teams from franchises they haven’t played in years, and they did well against Kamloops, defeating the storm 3-1 with goals from Cash Regan, Ethan Bloomquist and Ty McRuvie.

Next weekend they take on Creston Valley on the road on Friday, Oct. 21 and welcome Beaver Valley to the Civic Centre on Saturday, Oct. 22.



