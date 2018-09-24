Kimberley Dynamiters win two games on home ice

Josh Lockhart

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a “false sense of achievement” weekend winning both of their games against teams from the Doug Birks Division, according to head coach and general manager Derek Stuart.

Up first was the Chase Heat. They started Cranbrook native Geoff Drought in net.

The Dynamiters were quick to score the first goal as Neil Kingston hustled to chase down the puck on the penalty kill and scored on the wrap around.

The Heat scored moments later on the power play, only to have Captain Chase Gedny score 14 seconds later.

Spencer Kennedy gave the Nitros a 3-1 lead with a power play goal to round out the scoring in the first.

In the second, emotions got a little out of control. In the midst of all the penalties Erik Delaire scored on the breakaway to give the Nitros a 4-1 lead.

The Nitros added to their lead with two goals in the third; Connor Zdan and Gedny with the goals.

It took an eye seeing wrist shot from the point for the Heat to get their second goal of the game.

Adam Andersen would earn star of the game recognition as he made 25 saves for the win.

“Our emotions got ahead of us,” Andersen said. “But we came out with a win.”

After the game, Stuart was not impressed with the teams defensive effort.

“Adam Andersen was the reason why they only scored two goals. If it was not for him, they could have easily had four or five. Mentally we were not ready to play,” Stuart said. “Good result, not so great actions to get the result. If we can learn from that game, hopefully earn our result.”

Next up on Saturday was the Sicamous Eagles. Two past Nitros, Colby Sherlock and Brandon Pelletier started for the Eagles.

The first 20 minutes was fast paced but scoreless.

Shortly after the halfway point of the game in the second, Captain Gedny capitalized on a short handed break away chance, his third goal of the weekend. The only goal in the second.

To start the third, Braiden Koran scored on the power play to make it 2-0.

Then the Nitros collapsed in the final minute.

With 34 seconds left, and the net empty, the Eagles pulled within one. Then with the clock winding down, the Nitros were trying to kill the remaining time, to only give the puck away in the slot with three seconds left. Luckily the surprised Eagles player didn’t score.

The Nitros escaped with the win, and Andersen was again the star of the game with 23 saves.

“I didn’t like how they played tonight,” Stuart said after the game. “We got the result, but that was a false sense of achievement.

“If we continue to play like that, and we run into Kelowna or Nelson, it is going to be a big big loss.”

Looking back over the past two games, Captain Gedny saw opportunities for improvement.

“They were OK,” he said. “We definitely need to get off to better starts, and execute better. If we do that we will be fine.”

“We have a lot better in us, we need to play a full 60.”

The Nitros now go on the road to the Okanagan Division where they will play the North Okangan Knights (1-3-0-0-1) on Friday and the Kelowna Chiefs (6-0-0-0) on Saturday.