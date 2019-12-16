The Kimberley Dynamiter Player of the Month for November is Beau Larson. Presenting is Amber Anderson. Right On Photography file.

Kimberley Dynamiters’ winning ways continue

The Nitros play Golden in Cranbrook on Tuesday

The Kimberley Dynamiters are closing out the first half of the season carrying the league’s best record, after two more wins over the weekend.

On Friday, December 13, the Nitros drove up the road to Invermere to take on the Columbia Valley Rockies, and skated away with a 4-2 win.

The Dynamiters jumped out to a quick lead, with three goals in the first, one by Erik Delaire and two by Brock Palmer.

Columbia Valley replied with one in the second and another early in the third, before the Dynamiter’s Daniel Anton scored the final goal.

Palmer was named the Dynamiter’s star of the game.

On Saturday, the Dynamiters returned home to host the North Okanagan Knights.They won that game 3-0. Scoring for the Nitros were Ryan Piva, Daniel Anton and Jed Butler. Butler was named star of the game.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart said it was a real good weekend, and he was pleased with the team’s efforts.

“Friday was our fourth road game in a row. We are starting games fast on the road. The last two periods I didn’t like. We kind of went into cruise control and Columbia Valley upped their game.

“But on Saturday it was good to see they learned their lesson about that.”

The Nitros have a few personnel changes. Erik Delaire is back from injury, and one of last year’s standouts Keegan McDowell decided to return to the team.

“Keegan decided to come back after his first semester of school in Lethbridge,” Stuart said. “He was one of the best forwards in the league in his rookie year last year. That was a good phone call to get.”

The Dynamiters play tomorrow night in Cranbrook against the Golden Rockets, who are playing out of Cranbrook due to ammonia plant problems at their home arena.

The game is at Western Financial Place with a 6:45 p.m. start.

“It would be nice to see a lot of Dynamiter fans in the arena,” Stuart said.

On Friday, the Nitros have Fernie at home, then the team gets a week off for Christmas break.

Kimberley has a league leading 51 points after this weekend.

Previous story
Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3

Just Posted

Kimberley Dynamiters’ winning ways continue

The Nitros play Golden in Cranbrook on Tuesday

City of Kimberley reviews Snow and Ice Management Plan for 2019/20

The City of Kimberley is gearing up for another winter and preparing… Continue reading

A generous donation to the Kimberley Food Bank

Once again the Friends of the Brook Pub have come forward with… Continue reading

Mark Creek Market donates $2250 to Kimberley Minor Hockey

The annual Super Saver Coupon book sale raised over $2000 for the minor hockey association

Interior Health launches GetCheckedOnline program in Kimberley

Kimberley residents now have easier access to anonymous testing for sexually transmitted and blood borne infections

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

Most Read