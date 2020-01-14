Pictured L-R: Robyn Wardle- Dynamiter executive member and game day coordinator, Ron Christensen - Elks Lodge #90 Exalted Ruler and Coach Derek Stuart. Photo submitted

Kimberley Elks sponsoring next Dynamiters home game

On January 21, the Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 will be sponsoring the game between the Kimberley Dynamiters and the Fernie Ghost Riders.

The Kimberely Elks will be at the game selling 50/50 tickets! See you there!

Community Day 2020 at Kimberley Alpine Resort

