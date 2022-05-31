Kimberley fitness team ‘Krush’ competition in Calgary

A team of Kimberley women competed in the Krush fitness competition in Calgary the weekend of May 21, 2022, and they achieved some great results.

Team Krush coached By IFBB pro Jennifer Roberts brought home five trophies at the Canadian physique alliance, Alberta Open.

After 20 weeks of training and preparation of amidst very tough Competition from Western Canada, the six athletes from Kimberley BC absolutely lit up the stage, says their coach.

Coach Roberts knows what it takes to succeed in the sport, as an International Federation of Bodybuilding professional athlete. Roberts says she is beyond proud of the commitment and dedication of all 6 girls and the mental and physical package they brought to the stage. She emphasized how special it was to coach these local girls and workout together at Gym67 in Kimberley.

“It was amazing to see the girls push each other and support each other throughout this process,” she said.

Team Krush teammate Isabel said, “I think there are many misconceptions about competing. It isn’t only about the result. It is a journey. You must dig deep. It is so much more than just physique development. It’s mental, emotional and requires commitment beyond just executing on a diet or training. When you willingly put yourself through physical discomfort you are training your mind to be stronger than the circumstances at hand. Then when you are faced with challenges that unwillingly come into your life, your mind will be well prepared.There were tears, self-doubt, sleepless nights, frustrations, sacrifices.. what social life? But nothing has lit me up like this. It has made me grow so much stronger mentally, and I now know that I’m capable of so much more than I could have ever imagined”.

Roberts also expressed her gratitude to Cranbrook Reflex, Magnum supplements and Prevail clothing for their support.

Masters 45+

Kellie Wolf 1st Place

Masters 35+

Cassandra Boon 3rd Place

Ilana Coetzee 4th Place

Kellie Wolf 5th Place

Cassandra McGillis 6th Place

Open Categories:

Ilana Coetzee 2nd Place Open “C” Height Class

Cassandra Boon 2nd Place Open “F” Height Class

Brook Wolf 3rd Place Open “F” Height Class

Cassandra McGillis 5Th Place Open “E” Height Class

Isabel Herman 7th Place Open “E” Height Class