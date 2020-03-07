Kimberley Freestyle Club qualifies two athletes for Junior Nationals

Kimberley Freestyle has qualified two skiers for Junior Nationals this week. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Freestyle Club.

Kimberley’s Freestyle Ski Club is growing, and after spending this season competing on the freestyle circuit, they have qualified two athletes for the Junior National Moguls Championship next week in Lethbridge.

Annika Cooper and Quinn Unger have both qualified.

Nathan Bundshuh is the coach of the club, which he says is growing and now has about 30 members.

“It was our first year competing on the circuit at a provincial level,” Bundshuh said, adding that qualifying for nationals in the first year of serious competition in Impressive.

Kimberley born Josh Dueck, Paralympic gold medalist and much decorated skier, now heads up Cross Country BC, and says it is great to see Kimberley’s club growing.

“It’s awesome to have someone like Nate to breathe life into the program,” he said. “He has a great deal of experience in coaching.

“The Club was down for a bit, but now it’s coming back to life. Now they have all the ingredients to get back to the glory days when I was skiing for the Kimberley club.”

Dueck says it’s important to have positive dialogue with ski resorts.

“Safety is our number one priority, as we hope to achieve progression in the sport,” he said.

He says freestyle is really growing in the East Kootenay right now.

“The Fernie Club is growing, so is Panorama, and of course, Kimberley. There’s so much energy in the Kootenays.

“It’s no surprise Kimberley has produced two really strong moguls skiers. For them to have risen this quickly to this kind of level is incredible.”

Annika Cooper has also qualified for Junior Nationals in slope style.

