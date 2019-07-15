Kimberley Golf Club Ladies raise funds for theatre seating

The ladies league at Kimberley Golf Club held their annual fundraiser on Tuesday, July 9 where they raised $800 for the Take a Seat Campaign at Centre 64.

The Take a Seat Campaign is an initiative of the Kimberley Arts Council, which is raising funds for the replacements of the seats at Centre 64. The seats are available for purchase at $200 per seat, and each seat bought is dedicated to those who purchase them.

Shannon Bjarnason of Kimberley Golf Club explained that the ladies wished to support a cause within the community and chose the campaign.

Thirty one ladies were at the fundraiser for a day of golf followed by dinner. The goal was to raise $500 to purchase two Centre 64 seats. Through two different challenges, the Putting Challenge and Hire a Pro, as well as individual donations made at lunch time, the thirty one participants donated a total of $795, or three seats for the theatre.

“Though the focus was not on golf scores or prizes, there were a few skill prizes given out,” Bjarnason explained.

Judy Caron won a prize for placing her tee shot within a circle on the first fairway, Margaret Sutter won the longest putt on the third hole, Susan Wilson won the ‘closest to the squiggly line’ on the fourth hole, Peggy Sorkilmo won for placing her putt within a two foot circle in the ‘Putting Challenge’ and Laura Burn won for sinking her putt in the same challenge.

A team prize was awarded to the team that fully embraced the theme of the tournament by coming out to play in costumes from the film, ‘The Pirates of Penzance’.

 

