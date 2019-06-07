Kimberley Gymnastics Club hosts Coconut Cup 2019

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club held their annual Coconut Cup Competition on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, 2019 with clubs from across the Kootenays and Alberta attending.

Coach Twyla Ryan says the even was a great success, especially since it was held for the first time at the Civic Centre arena.

“We had all of the clubs from Kootenay Zone one attend, along with three clubs from Alberta. There were 250 participants and it was very well attended,” said Ryan. “Kimberley did very well and we’re proud of all the girls.”

She adds that Kimberley took home gold in all of the categories for Interclub. Cranbrook’s Key City Gymnastics club also placed gold in the same category.

WATCH: ‘Best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

Kimberley members that won gold in Interclub include Nadia DeJong, Hailee Taylor, Ava Gustafson and Charlie Lockhart.

Kimberley also placed in the top scores for the J07 category, with Makayla Ashby and Adison Steel.

To see a full list of all the results, visit live.kscore.ca.

“We want to give a big shoutout to the City of Kimberley for the use of the arena and all of their help setting up,” said Ryan. “Also a big thanks to all of our volunteers and parents who helped with scoring, concession and moving all of our equipment to and from the arena. Of course, we’d like to thank the judges as well that came from all over to adjudicate.”


Most Read