Kimberley Junior Nordic Racers in Revelstoke last week

It’s been quite a season thus far for Kimberley Nordic Racers. One highlight was Marielle Ackermann and Raleigh Tarte representing Canada at the FIS World Nordic Junior and U23 Ski Championships at Whistler Olympic Park at the end of January, where they both did very well against such strong competition.

Next the entire club hosted the Western Canadian Championships in early February, which were a great success and really showcased the Nordic facility in Kimberley.

And now it’s back to regular racing.

The Kimberley Junior Racers were revved up for BC Cup 2. in Revelstoke, B.C. last weekend, Feb. 18,19.

“We only had four racers this weekend but a lot of great results,” said Kimberley Nordic coach Pauline Forren.

The first race on Saturday were the skate sprints. Conditions at the Revelstoke Nordic Club were not ideal.

“It was quite icy and there were al ot of athletes falling in the downhills.”

Ava Fei Clark racing U14 Girls 400 metres was the top qualifier and then advanced through the heats to the final where she ending up 6th.

“She looked strong in all of her heats, unfortunately she fell in the final,” said Coach Forren.

U16 Junior Racer Kobe Clark had a 4th place result in his 800 metre final while Lenni Stich competing in the U18 Boys 800 metres ended up on the podium racing to third place finish.

“Lenni had a seasonal best, Koby controlled his heats and had a stong result.”

Sadie Demars skied to a third in the U18 Girls B final, giving her a 9th overall result.

Sunday featured the classic distance mass start races.

“It was dumping snow all day and combined with the zero degrees temperatures that called for a tricky day of waxing,” said Forren.

Demars was the class of the U18 field in the 10km race with a time of 38:19.

“She was hungry for revenge and she ended up taking the win.”

Ava Fei Clark was also looking for a better day and improved on her previous result with a 2nd place finish in the 4 km race with her 14:32.7 clocking. Kobe Clark put down a time of 27:59.6 for 6th place in the U16 Boys, 8 km event and Stich was 9th in the U18 Boys with a result of 33:00,2 for 10 km.

“Ava Fei, Koby and Lenni followed up very well after yesterday’s strong races.”

The schedule now take the Racers to Kelowna where the BC Championships will be held the first weekend of March.



