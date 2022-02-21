Kimberley Minor Hockey honoured on ice at Dynamiters’ home game

Cohen Pelley, pictured here with coach and vice president of Kimberley Minor Hockey Jeremy Kwasney, was this year’s recipient of the Gary Pearson Award. Paul Rodgers photo.

Kimberley Minor Hockey players were honoured on the ice after the first period of the Kimberley Dynamiters’ final home game of the year, with Dynamiters player Justin Sommer presenting the award.

Cohen Pelley was this year’s recipient of the Gary Pearson Award.