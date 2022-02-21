Cohen Pelley, pictured here with coach and vice president of Kimberley Minor Hockey Jeremy Kwasney, was this year’s recipient of the Gary Pearson Award. Paul Rodgers photo.

Cohen Pelley, pictured here with coach and vice president of Kimberley Minor Hockey Jeremy Kwasney, was this year’s recipient of the Gary Pearson Award. Paul Rodgers photo.

Kimberley Minor Hockey honoured on ice at Dynamiters’ home game

Kimberley Minor Hockey players were honoured on the ice after the first period of the Kimberley Dynamiters’ final home game of the year, with Dynamiters player Justin Sommer presenting the award.

Cohen Pelley was this year’s recipient of the Gary Pearson Award.

 

Kimberley Minor hockey players were honoured on the ice at the last Dynamiters’ home game of the year. (Left to Right) Kai MacMurchy U11 Nitros, Taelynn Millner U9 Dynamiters, Jacob Moritz U11 Dynamiters, Madyson Spensley Sparklers, Liam Delany U13 Dynamiters, Cohen Pelley U13 Nitros (winner), Justin Sommer and Darla Sommer. Paul Rodgers photo.

