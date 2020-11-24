Kimberley Minor Hockey president hopes to see curve flatten for a return to hockey

New COVID-19 orders put in place by the government last week stated that while team sport is permitted to operate under Phase 3 as defined by viaSport, travel and spectators are not permitted.

“As per PHO order all games that require travel have been cancelled until Dec. 7 at all levels of hockey,” KMHA president and referee-in-chief Trevor Woynarski confirmed in an email to the Bulletin. “Practices as well as games within your own Minor Hockey Association may continue.”

Earlier this summer, Woynarski was aware that they would need to see what regulations would be put in place and how, if at all, they would be permitted to operate.

“I think most of us if not all of us within Kimberley Minor Hockey had to expect some uncertainty heading into this hockey season,” he said. “Things were beginning to run smoothly thus far with all teams getting onto the ice for practices and some teams began playing games. This mandatory two week pause doesn’t complicate anything really, it’s just a delay to try to help keep the hockey community in the East Kootenay healthy.

“I really hope to see all teams back on the ice shortly after December 7th for games against other Associations, but right now that’s out of our control.”

Woynarski added that for now, all he and the rest of KMHA can do is to “sit back and hope that the curve will flatten,, which is what it will take to resume regular hockey schedules after Dec. 7.”

Teams are still permitted to practise, and the PHO states that masks are required in all indoor public settings, and the recommend that sport organizations “err on the side of caution;” meaning masks in locker rooms and in other parts of the arena.



