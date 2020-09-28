Ryder, Reeve and Cohen ready for hockey practice at the Kimberley Civic Centre. Photo submitted

Kimberley Minor Hockey returns

Dressing in the parking lot, local kids hit the ice

They may have to dress in the parking lot, but Minor Hockey is underway in Kimberley, much to the delight of players and parents. Above, Ryder, Reeve and Cohen are ready for their U9 practice at the Civic Centre.

