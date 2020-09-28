Kimberley Minor Hockey returns

They may have to dress in the parking lot, but Minor Hockey is underway in Kimberley, much to the delight of players and parents. Above, Ryder, Reeve and Cohen are ready for their U9 practice at the Civic Centre.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Canadian Evergreen
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map