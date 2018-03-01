Kimberley Minor Hockey’s Most Inspirational Player

This past weekend at the Friday night Dynamiter game, the finalists in the Gary Pearson Memorial Award, awarded annually to the Most Inspirational Player in Kimberley Minor Hockey, were announced. The winner of the Award was Alex Johnson. The nominees were all presented an engraved medal for being their teams most inspirational player, inspiring their teammates with their work ethic, leadership, positivity and love of the game. Presenting the award was Dave Seaby from Fortis BC, who support the award. Above, l to r, George Keiver, Garrett Bevilacqua, Alex Johnson, Carson Rice, Nathan Murdoch, Landon Schafer, Dave Seaby (FORTIS) and Darla Sommer. Missing is Jane Veilleux. J. Righton file