Kimberley native Jamie Casselman wins FIS Night Slalom event

The FIS Race Series took place last week at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Kimberley Native Jamie Casselman placed first in the FIS Night Slalom race at Kimberley Alpine Resort last week, as part of the FIS Speed Series of races.

The Bulletin spoke with Casselman after the awards ceremony on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

“I was very happy with my performance this week,” Casselman said. “I had a few mistakes in the downhill, ending up 12th and 17th. The highlight for me was the night slalom, where I was able to win on my home hill. It was cool to race under the lights and see the kids from the Kimberley team cheering me on. Then the races finished off with a super g, where I placed fifth. The track had lots of interesting terrain, including a jump, that was lots of fun to ski. I would like to thank Dreadnaught Racing and their volunteers for putting on a great race series.”

In terms of training for the event, Casselman spent a week in Nakiska before practicing in Kimberley during the weekend speed camp.

Casselman’s mother, Lesley was also at the awards ceremony to cheer on her son.

“It’s pretty cool to see him win on the hill he trained on, especially with kids cheering him on,” said Lesley. “They are probably as young as he was when he first started out.”

Casselman was first on skis at 20 months of age and was just five years old when he started racing with Kimberley in the Nancy Green Program.

He raced with the Kimberley Alpine Team until he was 13, before training and racing with Team Panorama until the age of 16. At age 17 he was selected to ski with the Alberta Ski Team.

Casselman is currently the point leader for men in the Alpine Insurance Alberta Cup FIS Series of races. He is in grade 12 at Mount Baker Secondary in Cranbrook, taking courses there and studying online.

“It’s a busy life,” said Lesley. “Ski racing at the provincial level and managing grade 12 studies.”

Casselman’s next race series is in a week at the Nor Ams in Stowe Vermont, followed by a FIS race in Bromont Quebec.

Coming up this weekend at Kimberley Alpine Resort, ski racing continues with the Para Alpine World Cup Series (with live streaming and Crystal Globes) from February 7 to 11, 2018, followed by the NorAm Cup Finals from March 12 to 18, 2018.

 

