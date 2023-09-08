Kimberley Nordic Centre to host ski swap

The Kimberley Nordic Centre will host an Nordic Ski Swap on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. KNC photo.

The Kimberley Nordic Club (KNC) is set to host a community Ski Swap at the Lodge, located at 840 N Star Dr. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Equipment drop-off will be on Friday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the actual swap taking place on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then equipment and payment pick up scheduled for 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In addition to cross-country skis, poles and boots, KNC will also be accepting winter pants, jackets, sunglasses and more.

All items will be inspected by qualified coaches for damage prior to being accepted, so please do not bring in broken or damaged items. Items that are have wear from regular use are acceptable. You are also asked to clean all gear and equipment prior to consignment.

Coaches will be on hand to assist with general questions and help with equipment fitting. They will also be available on Friday for the equipment drop off to assist with value assessments. Once a value has been set, a price tag will be placed on the equipment. Prices cannot be changed by the seller during the swap without prior approval from KNC management.

Items may not leave the sales floor once consigned and entry to the ski swap is not permitted during the consignment period. Items may not be placed on hold during the swap, and all sales are “as is,” and are final.

A 20 per cent commission will be taken off the item’s sale price, with 80 per cent of the sale going to the seller. All funds raised go towards the KNC and its programs.

All payments must be made by cash or card, though cash is the preferred method. All unsold items must be picked up during the designated pick-up time on Sunday and items not picked up will be considered a donation to the KNC.

Payment for sold items will be issued to the name on the consignment form and all payments will be issued during the designated pick-up time.



