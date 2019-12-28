Kimberley Nordic Club hosting 13th annual NYE Torchlight Ski

The event raises funds for the Kimberley Nordic Racers

This New Year’s Eve enjoy a ski by torch and candle light and support the Kimberley Nordic Racers.

The Kimberley Nordic Club is hosting their 13th annual New Year’s Eve Torch Light Ski event on the Kimberley Nordic Trails from 6 to 9 p.m..

The three kilometre loop is lit with tiki torches and candles and sees an attendance of around 400 people every year.

Christine Chatten with the Kimberley Nordic Club says that the torchlight cross-country ski is a great community event that is enjoyed by all ages on New Year’s Eve.

“There will be hot beverages and treats in the Nordic Lodge to warm up after skiing,” Chatten explained. “[Admission to] the torchlight ski is by donation and has been a great fundraiser for the Kimberley Nordic Racers.”

She adds that it has raised over $2000 in past events and that the community is a great supporter of the team.

“The Kimberley Nordic Racers would like to thank Rockies Law, Stonefire Pizzeria, Kootenay Savings, Tourism Kimberley and the Sullivan Pub for their support as well,” Chatten said.

For more information on the Kimberley Nordic Club, visit the Kimberley Nordic Trails website at www.kimberleynordic.org.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter