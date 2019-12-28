Kimberley Nordic Club hosting 13th annual NYE Torchlight Ski

The event raises funds for the Kimberley Nordic Racers

This New Year’s Eve enjoy a ski by torch and candle light and support the Kimberley Nordic Racers.

The Kimberley Nordic Club is hosting their 13th annual New Year’s Eve Torch Light Ski event on the Kimberley Nordic Trails from 6 to 9 p.m..

The three kilometre loop is lit with tiki torches and candles and sees an attendance of around 400 people every year.

Christine Chatten with the Kimberley Nordic Club says that the torchlight cross-country ski is a great community event that is enjoyed by all ages on New Year’s Eve.

“There will be hot beverages and treats in the Nordic Lodge to warm up after skiing,” Chatten explained. “[Admission to] the torchlight ski is by donation and has been a great fundraiser for the Kimberley Nordic Racers.”

She adds that it has raised over $2000 in past events and that the community is a great supporter of the team.

“The Kimberley Nordic Racers would like to thank Rockies Law, Stonefire Pizzeria, Kootenay Savings, Tourism Kimberley and the Sullivan Pub for their support as well,” Chatten said.

For more information on the Kimberley Nordic Club, visit the Kimberley Nordic Trails website at www.kimberleynordic.org.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury wins top male athlete of the year honours

Just Posted

Kimberley Nordic Club hosting 13th annual NYE Torchlight Ski

The event raises funds for the Kimberley Nordic Racers

Grater Good donates to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

The donation went towards the annual Christmas Hamper program

Kimberley Bulletin, a year in review, part one

The Bulletin’s annual year in review, from January to March.

Kimberley RCMP give a little extra at Christmas

For years the Kimberley RCMP officers, civilian and municipal employees and their… Continue reading

Selkirk students raise $9750 for Food Bank

The Selkirk Secondary School community raised a total of $9,750 during their… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

Most Read