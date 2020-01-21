Kimberley Nordic Club hosting Teck Kootenay Cup races 5 and 6 in February

The races will take place on February 8 and 9, 2020.

The Kimberley Nordic Club (KNC) will be hosting races 5 and 6 of the Teck Kootenay Cup Series on February 8 and 9.

This year, the KNC is hosting a Tier 2 Points race as part of the series.

Christine Chatten of the KNC said in a press release that racers and spectators alike can expect excellent competition and a buzzing atmosphere with as many as 350 racers and teams from across western Canada and the United States.

On Saturday, February 8, the race is in classic technique with sprint distances from 100m for the U8 category to 1350m for U18 and older.

READ MORE: Kimberley Nordic Club up and running for the season

“Most skiers will start with individual sprint qualifiers, followed by heats. The format for younger skiers will follow the King’s Court format. Racers in the U14 category may also be able to compete in the King’s Court format competition if time permits,” explained Chatten.

The races on Sunday, February 9, will be mass start with skate technique. Distances range from 500m for the U8 category to 15km for the U20 and older men.

“The race courses are an exciting mix of climbs and descents, making for fun and challenging skiing,” Chatten said.

Spectators are always welcome at the base of the Nordic Club to cheer on their loved ones and friends.

“Come and support your local and surrounding Nordic clubs for a fun-filled weekend at the beautiful Kimberley Nordic Club. There will be food, music and a whole lot of fun to be had,” said Chatten.

The final leg of the series will continue on February 15 and 16 in Nelson.

Volunteers are also needed over the course of the weekend. To volunteer or find out more, visit the KNC website at www.kimberleynordic.org.


