Kimberley Nordic Club hosts Bavarian Relays

The Jackrabbits youth ski program at the Kimberley Nordic Club recently hosted their annual ski festival, the Bavarian Relays. This event was sponsored by Cross Country BC”s Racing Rocks program. About 45 kids took part the Olympic themed event with skiers being grouped It was a great Sunday afternoon of relay races, timed sprints, slalom course, bean bag toss and maze circuit.

US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup

