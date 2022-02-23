Kimberley Nordic Club launches fundraiser

Kimberley Nordic Club cross country ski racers continue to post good results as they compete in BC Cup races. Skiers are also competing nationally and internationally.

READ: Kimberley x-country skier Marielle Ackermann headed to World Junior Championships in Norway

READ: First Kootenay Cup at Kimberley Nordic Club in two years a massive success

In Salmon Arm in February, athletes representing KNC competed in a wide range of age categories, from the youngest in the U10 girls races to the oldest in the U20 men’s races. Between the two days of racing, KNC athletes had eleven podium finishes and six first place finishes.

These types of results do not come without hard work, and a lot of training, both on and off the snow.

The Kimberley Nordic Club is proud of their efforts, said head coach Nikki Gilman, and has launched a fundraiser to support them.

The fundraiser comes through Nordic Canada and the Kimberley Nordic Club hopes you will consider donating.

“We are raising funds to purchase a fleet of roller skis for off-season training, a treadmill for fitness testing, and matching sets of skis for wax testing at races,” Gilman said. “A team rollerski fleet reduces barriers to athletes who are starting year-round training. A treadmill in the KNC gym allows testing to monitor fatigue for youth who are increasing their training loads. Test fleets of classic and skate skis allow the testing of grip/glide waxes to ensure optimal race experiences and top level results. These are the tools our youth racers need to succeed.”

the fundraiser has a goal of $13,500 of which $1500 has already been raised. To donate, follow this link



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter