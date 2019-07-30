Jeannie MacDonald and Derm Kennedy presented the first ever bursaries on behalf of Kimberley Nordic Club of $1000 each to Megan Howe, Adeline Charles and Ben Gadd. As members of the Kimberley Nordic Club, they have been active participants in the Racing Program and/or have been active volunteers with the club coaching younger kids in the Junior programs. All three plan to attend the College of the Rockies this Fall and continue their involvement with KNC. (Submitted file)

Kimberley Nordic Club presents first ever bursaries to Kimberley skiiers

Megan Howe, Adeline Charles and Ben Gadd received $1,000 each towards furthering their education

Jeannie MacDonald and Derm Kennedy presented the first ever bursaries on behalf of Kimberley Nordic Club of $1000 each to Megan Howe, Adeline Charles and Ben Gadd. As members of the Kimberley Nordic Club, they have been active participants in the Racing Program and/or have been active volunteers with the club coaching younger kids in the Junior programs. All three plan to attend the College of the Rockies this Fall and continue their involvement with KNC.

