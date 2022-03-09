Kimberley Nordic Club racers get nine podium finishes at BC Cup in Prince George

Kimberley Nordic Club athletes were back in competition last weekend in Prince George, and they earned nine podium finishes. The club sent seven skiers to the BC Cup Championships, which consisted of a mass start classic race, an individual start date race and a classic team relay.
Racing started on Friday with the mass start classic race, race distances for the KNC athletes ranged from 3.3km to 10km for the various age groups. Some highlights from the KNC crew include:
AvaFei Clark – 2nd Place
Sadie Demars – 3rd Place
Raleigh Tarte – 2nd Place
Koby Clark – 4th Place
Logan Cox – 18th Place
Nathan Savage – 3rd Place
Saturday’s interval start races varied in distance from 4.6km to 10km. Highlights include:
AvaFei Clark – 6th Place
Koby Clark – 4th Place
Ethan Eskalin – 6th Place
Raleigh Tarte – 2nd Place
Sadie Demars – 2rd Place
Nathan Savage – 2nd Place
Logan Cox – 19th
For Sunday, team relays were composed of three individuals where each participant completed a 3km classic course before tagging off to their partner. Highlights for the day included:
1st Place – Sadie Demars, AvaFei Clark, Nikki Gilman
1st Place – Nathan Savage, Frank Ackerman, Raleigh Tarte
19th Place – Ethan Eskalin, Logan Cox, Koby Clark
READ: Kimberley Nordic Club launches fundraiser