Kimberley Nordic Club reflects on Western Canadian Championships

The Western Canadian Championships, the largest event in Kimberley Nordic Club history, has come and gone and according to manager Daniel Childress, it was a huge success.

“The general feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive. Everybody was so impressed with how organized the event was, and how great our trails and grooming are,” Childress said. “Many club coaches stopped to thank us for putting on such a great event and said that they look forward to visiting Kimberley again in the near future.”

With over 400 registered racers and likely upwards of 600 people in Kimberley for the event, the atmosphere up at KNC was electric and the perfect weather and conditions on the track made for a perfect weekend.

“We would like to thank our team of dedicated volunteers. An event like this could not be possible without their support and commitment,” Childress added.

The championships drew racers from all over western Canada and the United States, with clubs coming from as far away as Winnepeg and Whitehorse.

There were, of course, athletes there representing their hometown club, with Kimberley’s Ava Fei Clark taking first in the U14 Mass Start Classic race.

“We had competitive racers in all age categories, from U10 up to Masters,” Childress said. “Several members of our Nordic Racers team competed at the Westerns and did a great job representing our club.”

The KNC continues a rich history of Nordic skiing in Kimberley, with the first ski trails constructed in 1967 and KNC taking over stewardship of the property since the 1980s.

Events like the Western Canadian Championships give the club the chance to showcase what exists here in Kimberley to the international Nordic skiing community and continue to develop the sport’s future here.

Next up, the Club will be turning their focus towards Nordic Fest 2023, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 12.

“We are planning a full day of exciting events for all ages and we look forward to welcoming both new and experienced skiers up to the club to take part in the event,” Childress said.

You can stay up to date with everything the club has in store at kimberleynordic.org/events



