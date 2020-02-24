Kimberley Nordic Club to host first Nordic Fest this Sunday

The Kimberley Nordic Club have made upgrades to the start and stadium area at the trail head in recent years, and have hosted many successful race events, such as the Teck Kootenay Cup. Dan Clark file

The Kimberley Nordic Club is one of the fastest growing in the province, and this year they are set to host the first ever “Nordic Fest” to celebrate the many forms of Nordic skiing, and the great trails that Kimberley residents can enjoy.

“This fun day on snow is a public celebration of skiing to bring our Nordic community together,” said club President Dan Clark.

The date chosen for the fest is this Sunday, March 1, 2020.

There will be a full day of activities will include a wide range of activities for the public young and old. Everyone between ages from 4 – 84 can participate and rental gear is available to get newcomers on snow.

Thanks to a viaSport Winter Spirit Grant, all activities are FREE and include a complimentary trail pass for non-members if you sign up using this form! Trail fees apply to all other users.

• Salomon Demon Day: The public can try a range of new equipment, learn about different varieties and buy gear from local retailers who will be onsite.

• Ski Orienteering: The day starts with a ski orienteering event, which allows skiers of different ages to follow a mapped course through the trails.

• BBQ Lunch: Fundraiser for junior rental skis with burgers and hot dogs.

• Kids Relays: In the afternoon, there are Bavarian Relays for kids 4-12. These station activities encourage new skiers to work their way through a variety of fun activities on skis with their peers. Rentals will be available for kids who are new to Nordic skiing.

• Adult Lessons: Adults who are new to skiing will be able to get complimentary rentals and trail passes and try a lesson with a certified instructor.

• Interpretive Ski: Families who are interested in nature can join an interpretive forest ski on the quiet single track trails.

• Wax Clinic: Join our head coach to learn more about getting the most out of your skis.

Plus: There will be music, local sports retailers, grooming equipment on display, and a bonfire for marshmallow roasting.

In addition, the club will be sponsoring a Nordic Spirit Contest. Show them what you you love about our Nordic community at KNC! Submit a winter photo you have taken at KNC along with a description of your photo for a chance to win one of ten great prizes. Winners are drawn randomly and announced on March 12th, 2020.

Enter contest at: https://www.kimberleynordic.org/nordic-spirit-contest

There are some great prizes for the Nordic Spirit Contest.

For Kimberley Nordic Club members, 2 gourmet ski tickets for March 14, 2020; 1 hour ride along with our groomer; 1 hour private lesson with head coach Tim Wintoniw; half day lodge rental during the off season; a 2020/2021 membership, a 5 punch pass, or a toque and buff.

Non-Member Prizes: a 2020/2021 membership; a 5 punch pass; or toque and buff.

Contest Details:

– By entering you grant KNC permission to use your content for promotional purposes on the website and social media.

– Photos must be in focus and between 500kb and 10mb.

– Descriptions must be between 100 and 200 words.

– You are welcome to submit multiple entries, but only one entry per member or non-member will be entered in the contest.

Head up to the Kimberley Nordic Club this Sunday and get to know Kimberley’s great Nordic community.