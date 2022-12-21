Kimberley Nordic Club to host Western Canadian Championships in February

Representatives of the Kimberley Nordic Club admit they are thrilled to achieve something they have been working toward for several years. The club will be hosting a major event — the 2023 Western Canadian Championships from February 2 to 5, 2023.

“This is the first time ever that the small city of Kimberley is hosting such a large, prestigious event,” the club said in a press release. “The KNC has been working towards hosting an event of this caliber for many years, with upgrades to the stadium and trail network, as well as five separate race courses homologated by the Féderation Internationale de Ski (FIS). The KNC has also been hosting many training workshops over the years to educate their volunteers and officials to prepare for an event of such high standard.”

The club touts Kimberley as a perfect place for the Western Canadian Championships, located as it is in the centre of western Canada, has reliable snow all winter, and has an excellent trail network with qualified groomers.

“The KNC is also fortunate to be located within City limits, making it a quick and convenient commute to nearby accommodations and amenities,” the release said. “This combination of attributes is unparalleled anywhere in Western Canada.”

The KNC has a strong history of producing top-level racers, and this event will showcase why. The community has been cross country skiing since the 1930s and the Nordic Club is deeply intertwined in the culture of Kimberley. One in four kids living in Kimberley participate in cross country skiing programs at the KNC, and it has become the most popular winter sport in town. Many of the local kids grow up skiing from the age of four and continue to represent the Club as members of the Junior Racers and Masters ski teams. Nordic racing has always been a strong component of the KNC, with many racers over the years competing at provincial, national, and international championships.

